Vaccination for age group 30-40 begins

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced vaccination of people falling in the age bracket of 30-40 from Saturday.

In a tweet, the NCOC urged the people falling in the above age bracket to register themselves by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

On receiving the SMS, the recipient may visit the mentioned vaccination center on the given date (or afterwards) to get vaccinated, the NCOC said.