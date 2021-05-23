Thunderstorm leaves one dead, disrupts life in Sindh

SUKKUR: Rain with thunderstorm left one person dead within half an hour time and disrupted communication and power supply systems in Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh province.

Reports said that windstorm coupled with rain in Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Talhar, Mathali, Nara, Tando Muhammad Khan and other cities wreaked havoc.

In Tando Muhammad Khan, in an incident of a house roof collapse one Munir Lakho was killed and another man Khan Muhammad was injured.

Reports said power pylons at Halla Nakko in Hyderabad were uprooted, causing suspension of power supply to Hyderabad and other cities.

Various trees were also uprooted and billboards collapsed in Naseem Naghar, Wadho Wah and other areas, disrupting the communication system.

Meanwhile, heavy windstorms also lashed Lahore and other Punjab cities. Reports were received about uprooting of trees and dismantling of billboards.

However, no loss of life was reported in the province. Power supply was disrupted in some cities of for quite sometime, which was restored later on.