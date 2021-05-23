88 more corona patients die in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Saturday recorded 63,436 with 4,007 more people testing positive and 3,712 recovering during the 24 hours.

Eighty-eight corona patients have died during the 24 hours, out of which 80 were under treatment in hospital and eight out of the hospital, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC.

Most of deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 88 dead patients, 40 died on the ventilator.

There were 4,412 infected patients under treatment in critical care in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National COVID positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded 6.43 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 51 percent, Multan 70 percent, Bahawalpur 42 percent and Peshawar 33 percent.

Around 536 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 62,238 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 24,299 in Sindh, 23,152 in Punjab, 8,471 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,661 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,455 in Balochistan, 387 in GB, and 813 in AJK.

Around 813,855 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 897,468 cases have been detected including the perished, recovered and under treatment patients so far, including AJK 18,651, Balochistan 24,413, GB 5,471, Islamabad Capital Territory 80,156, KP 129,013, Punjab 333,057 and Sindh 306,707.

Around 20,177 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,891 people have died in Sindh, 9,739 in Punjab, 3,900 in KP, 744 in ICT, 270 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 526 in AJK.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Saturday allowed staggered reopening of the education sector (all public & private education institutions) in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio with effect from May 24.

However, considering the prevailing disease situation across various districts, the education sector in high-disease districts will remain closed till June 6, said a notification issued by the NCOC.

The education sector in districts with more than 5 percent ratio will be reopened on June 7 subject to review planned on June 3. Therefore, the education sectors in high-disease districts may not be opened from May 24 onwards.

All federating units have been requested to issue notifications accordingly by May 21. According to the notification, a total of 52 districts across the country were closed due to positivity ratio higher than 5 percent.