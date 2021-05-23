PPP completes consultations on AJK elections

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan Peoples Party for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections has completed consultation regarding AJK elections and submitted a report to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting of the board set up by Bilawal was held at the Zardari House, Islamabad on Saturday, chaired by Faryal Talpur, central president, PPP Women's Wing. The meeting was attended by PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and others.