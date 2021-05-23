close
Sun May 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

PPP completes consultations on AJK elections

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan Peoples Party for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections has completed consultation regarding AJK elections and submitted a report to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting of the board set up by Bilawal was held at the Zardari House, Islamabad on Saturday, chaired by Faryal Talpur, central president, PPP Women's Wing. The meeting was attended by PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and others.

Latest News

More From Pakistan