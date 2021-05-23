Dr Sania Nishtar backs ‘one meal’ for schoolchildren

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and her team have agreed to support and design “One Meal” programme for children in primary schools of Punjab.
This was stated by Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas in a tweet on Saturday. He noted that Dr Sania and her team would be a great help in this endeavour.