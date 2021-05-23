close
Sun May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021

Dr Sania Nishtar backs ‘one meal’ for schoolchildren

National

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and her team have agreed to support and design “One Meal” programme for children in primary schools of Punjab.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas in a tweet on Saturday. He noted that Dr Sania and her team would be a great help in this endeavour.

