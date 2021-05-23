FM hails Pakistan’s enlistment in Amazon’s sellers list

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday appreciated the country’s diplomatic team in the US as e-commerce conglomerate Amazon for adding Pakistan in its sellers’ list. Reports said Pakistan has been added in the list of registered companies to sell products on Amazon that empowering businesses and individuals to sell products online. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is currently visiting US to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly’s emergency session on Palestinian situation, took Twitter to hail the country’s diplomatic team working in the US that has been working on the project to enlist Pakistan as registered seller at Amazon. He termed, “The Los Angeles team has forged new areas and opportunities for Pakistan in the global business arena with the support of Pakistan Embassy in Washington and country’s vibrant leadership”. Later, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington, Asad Majeed Khan took the same media to thank the foreign minister for support and encouragement. He said we are determined to make it work for our entrepreneurs to be able to sell their products in the international market. Meanwhile, the foreign office spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chadhri, also took Twitter and said Pakistan’s listing in Amazon’s registered seller list would create new venues for country’s dynamic entrepreneurs, especially SMEs that would create new job opportunities and help international expansion of country’s businesses.