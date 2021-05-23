close
Sun May 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

Rain with thunderstorm leaves one dead in Sindh

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

SUKKUR: Rain with thunderstorm left one person dead within half an hour time and disrupted communication and power supply systems in Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh province. Reports said that windstorm coupled with rain in Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Talhar, Mathali, Nara, Tando Muhammad Khan and other cities wreaked havoc.

In Tando Muhammad Khan, in an incident of a house roof collapse one Munir Lakho was killed and another man Khan Muhammad was injured. Reports said power pylons at Halla Nakko in Hyderabad were uprooted, causing suspension of power supply to Hyderabad and other cities. Various trees were also uprooted and billboards collapsed in Naseem Naghar, Wadho Wah and other areas, disrupting the communication system.

Latest News

More From Pakistan