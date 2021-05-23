Model court adjourns Umme Rubab’s family murder case

SUKKUR: The Model Criminal Court Dadu on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the murder case of Umme Rubab’s family members, including father, grandfather and uncle till June 5.

Reports said PPP’s MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, his brother MPA Burhan Khan Chandio, their counsel and the arrested accused Murtaza, Ali Gohar and Zulfiqar Chandio appeared in the court, while Umme Rubab, her brother Pervez Chandio and their counsel were also present in the court. Following the brief arguments of the counsel of Umme Rabab, with Sardar Chandio and his brother Burhan Chandio, the judge adjourned the case till June 05.

Talking to the media persons outside the court, the petitioner Umme Rubab said the accused PPP’s MPA Sardar Chandio and his brother have been psychologically torturing and threatening her. She said has been attending the court proceedings with a private gunman and a police escort. She said the defence counsel kept using delaying tactics in the court. She said the judge of the Model Criminal Court Dadu has given last chance to the defendants to bring the decision of the Sindh High Court regarding a cognizable, otherwise the case would be taken up in the Model Court.