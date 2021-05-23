Pay raise to alleviate woes: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Punjab government decision to raise the salaries of government employees by 25% will alleviate the financial difficulties of the white-collar people.

Talking to the media at the Governor’s House here on Saturday, she said the PTI is a democratic party and everyone in the party has freedom of speech and expression. The chief minister has assured the associates of Jahangir Khan Tareen for early resolution of their problems and unlike the past, the doors of the Chief Minister’s Office are open to all members without any distinction. The government is determined to provide relief to people and resolve their problems, she said. The special assistant said the next budget will be development-oriented and resources will be equally distributed for composite development of the province, adding that a comprehensive strategy will be adopted for development schemes and resolution of peoples’ problems. She said every effort will be made to bridge the gap between urban and rural development.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said the members of Tareen’s delegation have expressed full and unconditional confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during their meeting with the CM and he reiterated his resolve to play a role as a party member in the Punjab Assembly. There was no mention of any deadline in this meeting and “I think the member of the group who said this should explain it”, she said.

The SACM said Nawaz Sharif went to London under the pretext of medical checkup and instead of hospital, he is found in the office of his son doing business dealings. Taking benefit of the freedom of expression given to people in the UK, Nawaz Sharif talks against the state institutions. She asked Nawaz to return to Pakistan if he feels insecure in Britain. “We guarantee Nawaz Sharif a safe life in prison,” she said. Commenting on masked men’s attempt to attack Nawaz in London, she said the incident shows that the Sharif family’s business disputes are going on in London as well and asked him to return the looted money. To another question, Dr Firdous said the PDM has met its logical end and the government has nothing to do with Shahbaz Sharif as the government focus is on providing maximum relief to people in the next budget.