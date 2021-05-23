Nigeria military chief dies in air crash, buried

ABUJA: Nigeria’s top-ranking army commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru was laid to rest in the capital Abuja on Saturday, a day after he and 10 other officers died when their plane crashed in bad weather.It was the third military air disaster this year and the army posted videos on social networks of the service attended by political and military leaders at the national mosque. Army chief of staff Attahiru was only appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari last January in a shakeup of the senior command to better fight surging violence and a more than decade-long insurgency.