Karachi suffers massive power breakdown

KARACHI: Karachi suffered a massive power breakdown on Saturday morning in the sweltering weather due a breakdown in Bin Qasim power station that left the power supply disrupted. A huge area of the port city suffered up to nine hours or more of power outage as a plant at Bin Qasim bellowed heavy smoke from its gas insulating system due to a mechanical fault.
Large population and business centres across North Karachi, Golimar, Korangi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Al-Asif Square, Saddar, Shah Faisal, Korangi, Old City Area, Lyarim Landhi, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Clifton, Safoora, PECHS, and Defense Housing Authority (DHA) were among the areas without power. According to the K-Electric (KE), in Karachi, the power supply was interrupted after a 220 kV high tension line tripped. “Due to this, supply to associated grids was affected.”