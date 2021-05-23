close
Sun May 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

Karachi suffers massive power breakdown

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

KARACHI: Karachi suffered a massive power breakdown on Saturday morning in the sweltering weather due a breakdown in Bin Qasim power station that left the power supply disrupted. A huge area of the port city suffered up to nine hours or more of power outage as a plant at Bin Qasim bellowed heavy smoke from its gas insulating system due to a mechanical fault.

Large population and business centres across North Karachi, Golimar, Korangi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Al-Asif Square, Saddar, Shah Faisal, Korangi, Old City Area, Lyarim Landhi, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Clifton, Safoora, PECHS, and Defense Housing Authority (DHA) were among the areas without power. According to the K-Electric (KE), in Karachi, the power supply was interrupted after a 220 kV high tension line tripped. “Due to this, supply to associated grids was affected.”

Latest News

More From Top Story