No rift, no new grouping in PTI: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said there was no rift or new grouping in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and it was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The PTI is a family. Misunderstanding among family members is a common thing, which is resolved through mutual consultations,” he said while talking to the media after attending a luncheon meeting, organised here by the Member of the Punjab Assembly Nauman Ahmed Langrial of the Jahangir Khan Tareen group.

The minister rejected the impression, given by the opposition parties, that there was any rift in the PTI, saying their ‘dandia dance’ would hopefully come to an end now.

During the meeting, Fawad said he listened to the point of view of Jahangir Khan Tareen and his allies in detail. Fawad said he had a close relationship with Nauman Langrial, and stressed the need for improving the coordination as the party issues could only be resolved through talks.

There could be difference of opinion on some issues, but on greater matters all the party members were very clear as the PTI was their party, he added.

“There are no two opinions in this regard.”

The minister said the party leadership had already a clear stance on the Jahangir Tareen issue. Neither Jahangir Tareen expected that Prime Minister Imran Khan would give him any undue favour nor the latter was used to do so.

He said a committee had been formed under the leadership of Senator Ali Zafar on the Jahangir Tareen issue and its report was awaited.

“This report will determine the internal line of the party.”

As far as the court cases were concerned, the minister said, they were legal matters and made it clear that neither the prime minister had any policy on it nor he would do anything about it, and Jahangir Tareen would also not like any such thing.

"We are all like a family and have decided to move together," he said, adding the decision had been taken to resolve personal and collective issues amicably. He vowed to work on the task given to him, Amir Kiyani and Saif Niazi in an efficient manner.

He said the PTI was the only party, which had the representation in all four provinces, and Imran Khan had a vote bank across the country.

On the contrary, he said, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the party of Central Punjab and Pakistan People’s Party of the interior Sindh.

He said elections were held on around 1,100 to 1,200 seats in the country and there was no party except the PTI to field candidates in all the constituencies.

"We are proud to say that the PTI is a federal party," he said, adding that minor things had been happening in the national-level party, which would be settled in a systematic way.

“We will solve these issues.”

Responding to a question, the minister said with timely action, the government had saved losses to the national exchequer in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

To another question, he said that no development funds were being issued to any members of the national or provincial assemblies.