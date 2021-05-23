3 accused arrested in honour killings case

MARDAN: Three alleged killers were arrested within hours of a triple-murder case that took place in the name of honour, police said on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that Naimatullah, Ramzan and Meraj along with their father Rehmat opened fire on their sister and two cousins Ishtiaq and Waqas and killed all the three.

The official said the incident was linked to honour killings. The cops later conducted a raid and arrested the accused and also recovered two Kalashnikovs from them.

The accused also opened fire on the police to evade arrest.

However, the police managed to arrest all the three alleged killers and booked them in separate cases of murder, attempted murder and firing on the police.