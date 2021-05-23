Lawyers in Nowshera boycott court proceedings

NOWSHERA: The lawyers here on Saturday boycotted court proceedings to protest against the station house officer (SHO) of the Cantonment Police Station for ‘torturing’ one of their colleagues.

The protesting lawyers demanded the arrest of the SHO in question.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Vice-Chairman Naeemuddin Khan Advocate attended the meeting of the District Bar Association Nowshera.

The lawyers accused the SHO of subjecting a lawyer to torture and snatching valuables from him, demanding investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the District Police Officer has suspended the SHO and closed him to the police lines. He also formed an inquiry committee to probe the matter and establish the facts.

Also, a meeting of the District Bar Association Nowshera was held here with Shahid Riaz Barki in the chair.

A lawyer Attaullah told the meeting that he was driving home after doing exercise at the services club when cops signaled him to stop but he did not do so and sped away.

He said that the cops chased and intercepted his vehicle near the cattle market on GT Road. He said that he introduced himself to the cops, but they misbehaved with him.

Meanwhile, a video clip went viral on the social media in which the lawyer could be seen misbehaving with the cops.