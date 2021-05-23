People are talking about

— the Ring Road scandal and how it has shaken the present government, which has been trying to fight the corruption of former rulers. People say it is such a depressing state of affairs that those who are already rich want to make more money illegally, betraying those who trust them, as due to the controversial realignment of the mega project, over fifty powerful individuals and real estate dealers benefited because they bought 64,000 kanals of land ahead of the realignment.

-- the fact that for the first time some positive action has been taken against the unlawful actions of the lawyers community by demolishing their chambers which had been built on what was a community football field and been allowed to stand for many years. People say the actions, good or bad, of any group of individuals reflect on their whole community and those who are entrusted with important issues should set a good example instead of a bad one.

— the news items about ‘honour killings’ and how they appear to be increasing. People say as long as conviction rates remain low, it is unlikely any law that is passed will act as a deterrent, while many of those who carry them out may have other reasons to get rid of someone under the guise of honour. According to reports, many persons are killed each year under this pretext, although this figure is indefinite, as many cases are never reported.

— the strange case of the amended law governing sugar factories which was rushed through the provincial assembly, with the government alleging its contents were changed by ‘someone’ at the assembly secretariat to benefit mill owners before it was laid before the lawmakers. People say this shows irresponsibility on the part of the ministry and though it has promised that the issue will be thoroughly investigated to fix responsibility, it has created unrest among growers and raised questions about who ‘someone’ is.

— the report that a real estate tycoon and his spouse refused to undergo Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for the coronavirus upon landing at Lahore airport in violation of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) instructions and SOPs. People say influential persons can get away with this behaviour and set a bad example for others who are less privileged and would probably be arrested if they did the same, so strict action should be taken against these influential offenders.

-- the news that the PPP has ‘not broken away’ from the PDM; is still part of the movement and the ‘right’ decision will be taken soon. People say how is it that political parties bring themselves to act together after the blame game and bad mouthing they have indulged in over the past few months -- in fact over the last many years -- because it reflects political expediency and not any consideration for the country or its citizens.

— the fact that over the last seventy years, the legal profession has become a misogynistic boys club with a mission to keep females out -- the judiciary being no different, with only a single female Supreme Court judge being appointed. People say it’s not that female legal practitioners are less qualified or talented, it’s just a mindset among their male counterparts and many of them suffer from harassment and unhelpful comments, unless they are related to someone influential in the male legal community. — I.H.