More funds needed for Jaurria Hospital

Rawalpindi L: A 60-bed hospital being set up at Jaurria near Chakri at the cost of Rs499.7 million required immediate funding for smooth execution of the project to help ailing segments of the society.

In-charge of Development and planning District Health Authority Zohaib Mazhar told APP, that over 14 per cent construction work of the hospital has been completed despite financial constraints.

He informed that the Punjab government has so far spent Rs50 million for the construction of the hospital, adding an amount of around Rs450 million would be required to complete it in time.

“A sum of Rs352.44 million will be spent on the construction whereas the rest of Rs147.29 million will be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery,” he added. — APP