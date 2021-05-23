WHO announces anti-tobacco award for Pakistan

Islamabad : The World Health Organisation’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean has announced World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award for Pakistan in recognition of its efforts to curb the use of tobacco.

The international award will be given to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day – Commit to quit’ which will be observed on May 31 across the globe.

The Secretariat of the Framework Convention for Tobacco Control (FCTC) had already recognized the Smoke-Free Islamabad model by displaying a snapshot of the smoke-free Rose and Jasmin Garden on the title page of its annual report. Pakistan has been applauded for implementing the “M” measures (monitoring of tobacco use policies) in the MPOWER package to the highest level.

Ironically, the award comes at a time when the Tobacco Control Cell, which was steering the country’s anti-tobacco interventions, has been disbanded. It is primarily the work of this Cell, coupled with measures taken as part of the Tobacco Smoke-Free City project, that the recognition has been earned. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health also promulgated the SRO banning all types of Tobacco advertising, Promotions and Sponsorship (TAPS) on point of sale even on the social media.

Pakistan has grabbed the award after significant work on tobacco control through policy making as the country has set a target of reducing the number of persons consuming tobacco products by up to 30 percent by 2025. Under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project, the health authorities have established monitoring cells at the district level to implement steps for reducing tobacco consumption.

Pakistan has also made 304 localities and parks smoke-free in 12 different districts under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project, becoming the world’s first country to declare smoke-free public parks. Moreover, those selling tobacco products have also been registered under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project.