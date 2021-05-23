4 more die of coronavirus, 229 new cases reported

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another four lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while as many as 229 new patients have been tested positive for the illness that has taken tally to 103,983 from the region.

To date, a total of 1,688 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities while 95,543 have so far recovered from the illness. On Saturday, there were a total of 8,507 active cases of the disease belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that COVID-19 claimed one more life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken the death toll from the district to 944. As many as 83 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 23,827 of which 22,072 patients have recovered.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 5.74 per cent in the last 24 hours.

He added that the number of active cases from Rawalpindi was 811 on Saturday of which 50 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 761 patients were in the home isolation.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the virus claimed three more lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 744. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 80,156 after confirmation of 146 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 71,716 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 7,696 on Saturday.