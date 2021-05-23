Khokhar brothers’ interim bail extended

LAHORE : An Anti-Corruption Court on Saturday extended interim bail to PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and Jameel Khokhar in a case related to the illegal occupation of land.

The court has extended the interim bail of said accused by May 28.

The Nawab Town police had registered case against Khokhar brothers over the charges of land grabbing.