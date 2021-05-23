close
Sun May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021

Khokhar brothers’ interim bail extended

Lahore

May 23, 2021

LAHORE : An Anti-Corruption Court on Saturday extended interim bail to PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and Jameel Khokhar in a case related to the illegal occupation of land.

The court has extended the interim bail of said accused by May 28.

The Nawab Town police had registered case against Khokhar brothers over the charges of land grabbing.

