Heavy fine imposed for sugar rate violations

LAHORE : The city district administration has conducted a crackdown to regulate the sugar price on the government announced rates and imposed Rs 208,000 fine on various shopkeepers in provincial capital during the last three weeks.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration on Saturday, the price control magistrates inspected 2,626 spots and found 103 shopkeepers involved in selling sugar at high rates.

As many as 28 of those were also booked over violation and 75 shopkeepers were imposed fine during the crackdown.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik directed the price control magistrates to ensure sale of sugar at fixed prices.

He said that sugar should be sold at the government fixed rates in the city.

The deputy commissioner warned that crackdown would continue on those who sell sugar on high rates.

Rs 3.57m fine imposed on profiteers: The district administration imposed Rs 3.57 million fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital during the last three weeks.

According to the district administration’s spokesman on Saturday, price control magistrates inspected around 16,848 points and found 1,653 violations, while cases were also registered against 248 violators.

As many as 250 violators were arrested and 1,403 shopkeepers were imposed fines during price inspection.

Meanwhile, the district administration during a crackdown against the violators of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) sealed 1,431 shops, marriage halls, restaurants and imposed fine of Rs 1.185 million during last week. The team inspected 10,149 markets and transports while 299 cases were registered and 446 violators were arrested. As many as 74 offices of private schools were also sealed.