Governor lauds PES efforts for rescuing 2.8 million victims

LAHORE : Global Road Safety week’s closing event was held at Governor House by Punjab Emergency Service in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) to highlight the importance of road safety by reducing the speed of motorbike to 30-km per hour for saving lives and reducing serious injuries on roads.

The joint effort was in line with WHO Strategic Pillars of Road Safety to meet the UN Global Road Safety targets 2030. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Country Head WHO Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunaranthna, Rescue officers from Rescue Headquarters, Academy, Regional Emergency Officers and WHO officers participated in the event.

In his video message, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) to provide timely response to road traffic victims and rescuing 2.8 million victims of road traffic crashes and providing a sense of safety to the citizen of Punjab.

He also emphasised reducing speed of motorbikes and ensuring helmet to reduce the number of road accidents.

Director General Emergency Services Punjab briefed about the burden of disease due to road traffic crashes in Punjab. He said Rescue 1122 alone is managing around 900 road traffic crashes daily in Punjab, thus resulting in an accident every 1.6 minutes.

Unfortunately, around 83pc of road crash victims are associated with motorcycle accidents resulting in a huge socio-economic impact on society, he said and emphasised collective efforts by organisations concerned to reduce the number of deaths due to road traffic crashes.

Speaking at the Road Safety event, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan Dr Faisal Sultan said the government is committed to reducing the road traffic crashes and the Rescue Service is doing a commendable job in providing a post-crash response in line with UN WHO Strategic Pillars of Road Safety.

After establishing the post-crash Response system, there is a dire need to work on other road safety pillars as well to reduce are increasing burden of disease, he said, adding reducing the speed of motorbike can save more lives and reduce serious injuries.

World Health Organisation Country Representative Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala highlighted the importance of UN Road safety week and the importance of UN WHO 5 strategic pillar of road safety to half the burden by 50 per cent of deaths and serious injuries on roads.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan shared her personal experience of road crash before the establishment of Rescue Service. She said now people are lucky as they have an integrated emergency care system of Rescue 1122 for pre-hospital care, but citizen should also take care of their lives, especially motorbike riders must reduce speed to save themselves from death and disability for the rest of their lives.