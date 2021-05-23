Man arrested for killing trader’s son

LAHORE : CIA Civil Lines police arrested a man involved in murder and attempted murder and recovered a murder weapon from his possession.

The arrested accused Imran alias Lalu had killed Hamza Qadeer, son of a trader Qadeer Ahmed, for not paying extortion money. He was also involved in the attempted murder of M Ali Subhani, son of Kabir Ahmad.

MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED OVER OLD ENMITY: Sabzazar police registered a case against a man for shooting and seriously injuring a man over an old enmity here on Saturday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Ali Raza, a friend of the injured person Malik Nawaz. As per details, the accused Malik Tanveer Awan came to Nawaz's house and started firing, as a result Nawaz got bullet wounds in the abdomen and neck.

The accused fled away from the scene. The injured Malik Nawaz was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

BROTHERS HELD FOR KILLING BROTHER-IN-LAW: Nishtar Colony Investigation police arrested two brothers and their accomplice for killing their brother-in-law.

The arrested accused include Abdul Razzaq alias Baba, Ashfaq and Shafaqat. The accused had nursed grudge against victim Awais who eloped with their sister and got married. The victim Awais had been living in hiding with his wife for a year.

Two groups clash in Sessions Court; Lawyer among four injured: Four people, including a lawyer, were injured in a clash between two groups at the Sessions Court premises on Saturday.

Both the parties appeared in the court in connection with a fake cheque case. Khalid Pervez Advocate was injured during the scuffle. The accused Ghulam Mustafa and his accomplices injured the lawyer. Police arrested three accused persons.

26 DRUG DEALERS ARRESTED: Lahore police arrested 26 drug dealers and recovered 14kg hashish and 102 liter liquor from their possession during the last 24 hours. Police arrested 156 drug dealers this week.