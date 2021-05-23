close
Sun May 23, 2021
Special services at gurdwaras, temples for Palestinians

Lahore

A
APP
May 23, 2021

LAHORE : On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, special services were offered at all gurdwaras and temples across the country for Palestinians and Kashmiris.

According to an ETPB spokesman, Hindu and Sikh community also organised special ceremonies to express solidarity with Palestinian and Kashmiri Muslims.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh and Hindu leader Dr Manwar Chand said that they strongly condemned Israeli and Indian atrocities and barbarianism on Palestinians and Kashmiris.

They said that the United Nations and international human rights organisations should take action against Israel over its war crimes in Palestine.

