Sun May 23, 2021
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 23, 2021

Police ordered to be polite with public

Lahore

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has directed all police officials to adopt courteous attitude with people and enhance coordination with citizens for effective policing.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to review the law and order and was attended by police officials and jawans at Rescue 15.

The SSP (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure decent behavior with people whether on duty at their offices, police stations or checking points. He said that coordination with citizens should be enhanced through effective policing measures. He directed to ensure effective patrolling and checking at police pickets.

He asked to continue crackdown against proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers.

