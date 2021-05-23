Obstetric Fistula a devastating medical injury: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE : The International Day to End Obstetric Fistula will be commemorated around the world including Pakistan on Sunday (23rd May) with a variety of events to raise awareness of this neglected health and human rights challenge. The theme for this year is “Women’s rights are human rights! End fistula now”.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Obstetric Fistula is one of the most devastating medical injuries that affects both physical and mental health of women. It shouldn’t be left to the fates who survives and who suffers such a grievous injury. Everyone deserves a life of dignity, and the day serves as a reminder that we cannot ignore such a promise.

She further said that the Health Department Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab is committed towards improving the maternal health services and ending Obstetric Fistula from Punjab.

Obstetric fistula is one of the most serious and tragic childbirth injuries. A hole between the birth canal and bladder and/or rectum, it is caused by prolonged, obstructed labour without access to timely, high-quality medical treatment. It leaves women with incontinence problems, and often leads to chronic medical problems, depression, social isolation and deepening poverty.

This problem is preventable with the correct medical assistance and its occurrence is a violation of human rights and a reminder of gross inequities. Obstetric fistula has been virtually eliminated in industrialized nations, as it is preventable and, in most cases, can be surgically repaired. However, an estimated 3000 to 5000 year new cases develop each year in Pakistan.

Over the last seven years, Fistula Foundation has directly supported more than 3,400 women and girls to receive surgical treatment for fistula in Pakistan through their seven regional centers in the country. The Campaign is based on the three key strategies of prevention, treatment and social reintegration of survivors.

Pakistan National Forum on Women’s Health is implementing this project all over the country by providing surgical treatment, trainings for doctors and mid-level healthcare providers and raising awareness on the social issues related to obstetric fistula. For the patients of central Punjab, a Regional Fistula Center has been established in collaboration with Jahandad Society for Community Development at the Central Medical College, Lahore. Patients admitted at this center get all the required treatment including surgery totally free of cost.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated the efforts of Jahandad Society For Community Development, Pakistan National Forum on Women’s Health and Fistula Foundation for providing free surgical services for the treatment of fistula in Pakistan.