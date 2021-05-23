1,520 coronavirus patients recover in province

LAHORE : The number of recoveries from coronavirus has reached 283,836 after the recovery of another 1,520 patients in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department sources said here on Saturday that 7,632 beds were reserved in all public sector hospitals for corona patients, out of which, 2,300 beds were occupied.

Similarly, 1,657 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis, of them, 504 beds were occupied.

In view of the surging corona cases, the Specialised Healthcare Department had arranged 3,301 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,658 beds were vacant.

As many as 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 361 beds were unoccupied.

In addition, 3541 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2227 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 662 beds were unoccupied.

The department had arranged 790 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which, 343 ventilators were in use while 447 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which, 154 were occupied and 130 ventilators were free.