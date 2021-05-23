Vaccination of people over 30 years begins in Punjab

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Saturday kicked off coronavirus vaccination of people aged from 30 to 39 years.

The Punjab Health Department is administering Chinese Sinovac vaccine to citizens. The department has set up several vaccination centres in the provincial capital and the rest of the province to facilitate the citizens.

The citizens of above 30 year of age have been asked to send their CNIC number at 1166 and visit the nearest vaccination centre with the verification code received along with the message for vaccination. The Punjab Health Department has also advised the citizens to come to the vaccination centres on the given date to avoid any inconvenience.

It is pertinent to mention here the Punjab Health Department has made special arrangements for citizens at the vaccination centres across the province. About 1.15 million citizens have been vaccinated in the provincial capital, whereas more than 2.1 million people have so far been vaccinated in the province.

‘Govt has arranged best quality vaccine’: The Punjab government has arranged the best quality coronavirus vaccines for people and all vaccines are quite effective.

This was said by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) secretary while talking to the media during her visit to the Minar e Pakistan Vaccination Centre here on Saturday. She said about 150,000 citizens were being administered with the vaccine daily and so far more than 2.7 million citizens of the province had been vaccinated. She said 327 vaccination centres were working across the province and the number of the centres was being increased according to the need of the public.

She said that the government was including people from all walks of life in the vaccination process like media, judiciary and teachers.

She reviewed arrangements for vaccination at the centre and directed the officials to operate the centre with better management. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik accompanied her.