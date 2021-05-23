Efforts to preserve heritage praised

LAHORE : Deputy Head of Mission Hungary Embassy Tivadar Takacs has praised efforts of the Punjab government for restoration of heritage.

He extended this acknowledgement while meeting with Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Ehsan Bhutta here in his office. The Hungarian diplomat said that experts from his country were working hard to restore the splendorous of work of great artist August Shoffett’s paintings in Sikh Gallery, Lahore Fort.

“Punjab governor will grace the inaugural ceremony of exhibition of paintings once restored”, said Takacs.

Hungarian August Shoffett visited the court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and created many masterpieces on his request. Around 170 years old paintings were vulnerable to many risks. To preserve the historic treasure trove, Punjab Tourism Department and Archaeology Directorate along with Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Bank of Punjab launched a joint venture for restoration of work of Hungarian painter.

Secretary TAD thanked Ambassador of Hungary Bela Fazekas for taking keen interest in this project.

“Restored paintings would be great addition to Sikh Gallery at Lahore Fort”, observed the secretary.

Deputy Head of Mission hoped that remaining 20 per cent work will also be completed soon.

On this occasion, Director General Archaeology Ilyas Gill commended the spirit of Hungarian artisans working at Lahore Fort.

Matters of mutual interest and prospects of training to local artists by Hungarian experts were also discussed during the meeting. Ehsan Bhutta presented the diplomat with archaeology directorate’s newsletter and a souvenir.