May 23, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

187 suspects arrested in four months

Lahore

Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

LAHORE : CIA police submitted challans of 1139 cases to the courts and arrested 187 dangerous suspects of 61 gangs involved in serious crimes during the last four months.

Nine accused involved in murders and blind murders were arrested and challans were submitted to the courts. 552 accused involved in robbery and burglary and 48 accused involved in vehicle snatching and theft cases were arrested. As many as 73 A category and 17 B category offenders were arrested. CIA police also arrested eleven drug pushers.

