Sun May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021

5,960 houses checked during 255 operations

Lahore

May 23, 2021

LAHORE : Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted 255 search operations in different parts of the city so far this month.

During search operations, screening of hotels, bus stands, shops, churches and mosques was carried out. As many as 5960 houses, 26 thousand 161 people and 2483 tenants were checked during the search operations. Six cases were registered against those who did not register their tenancy. Police also registered 284 cases against illicit arms carriers.

