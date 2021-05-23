Eight labs sealed in one week

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission took action against illegal laboratories and sealed eight during the last week.

PHC teams visited 37 labs in Dera Ghazi Khan city and found seven functioning without PHC registration. They had also employed unqualified staff. One lab was found to be collecting samples for COVID-19 tests without securing approval from the commission. The eight labs were sealed. Their names are: Malik Lab, New Ibrahim Lab, Real Diagnostic Lab, Afras Clinical Lab, Real Time Covid Collection Centre, Test Zone Diagnostic Centre, Raza Lab and Excel Lab Covid Collection Centre.