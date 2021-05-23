PU issues revised LLB admission schedule

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V annual examination 2021 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021.

According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee of said exams for regular and late college candidates is June 15, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 16-6-2021 to 22-6-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.