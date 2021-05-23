Guru Nanak varsity to play role in country’s uplift: VC

LAHORE: The Vice-Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib, Dr Muhammad Afzal, called on Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ejaz Ahmad Khan Jaffer and Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Dr Amer Ahmed.

He apprised Federal Secretary Sardar Ijaz Ahmad Khan of the affairs of the university and told him that Baba Guru Nanak University would soon be seen playing its full role in the development of the country and it would meet the educational needs of the entire region. It will also be a milestone in the development of the region, he added.

Federal Secretary Sardar Ijaz Ahmad Khan Jaffer assured the VC of his full support and appreciated his efforts for the university. He expressed good wishes for the future of the university.