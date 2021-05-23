Railways officers directed to improve punctuality of trains

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways Chairman/Secretary Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has ordered the officers concerned to improve the punctuality of trains as well as the facilities being provided to the passengers.

Presiding over a monthly meeting to review the performance of the Railways held at the PR Headquarters here on Saturday, he appreciated the performance of the workers and officers for a visible improvement in the revenue despite the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

He directed the officers to ensure cleanliness in the trains besides disinfectant spray in the trains to provide comfortable travel to the passengers.

The chairman expressed satisfaction on the efforts of the officers and workers to reduce the rail accidents.

He directed the chief operating superintendent (COS) to ensure safety and security of the tracks. The chairman constituted several committees of the officers for timely completion of different projects.

The meeting also discussed the matters related to information technology and court.

Earlier, the chairman was given briefing about the land, freight, passengers, trains income, railway accidents and several other sections and departments. He was informed that the income during the period of 2020-21 till April had been calculated at Rs 3 billion, 890 million and 106 thousand whereas the income for the same period in 2019-20 was recorded as Rs 1 billion, 441 million and 963 thousand.

PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon, Additional Secretary Ministry of Railways Arif Anwar Baloch, AGM (Traffic) Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi, AGM (Mechanical) Salman Sadiq, Member Finance Barkat Ali Memon, Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen and other officers attended the meeting.