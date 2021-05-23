OPC addresses 62pc complaints

LAHORE : Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab received 23,127 complaints, out of which, 14,445, that is 62 per cent, have been addressed.

This was stated in a progress review meeting, chaired by Punjab OPC Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar, here on Tuesday. Punjab OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director Ishrat ullah khan Niazi and other officers of OPC attended the meeting.

According to the OPC portal, 23,127 complaints have been received so far, out of which, 14,445 have been resolved, the meeting was told.

The Punjab OPC vice-chairperson reviewed the performance of the officers concerned and gave them instructions to expedite the process of disposing of the cases. He said the OPC was taking every possible step to empower the district committees.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran, PTI-led Punjab government is devoted to cater to the needs of overseas Pakistanis as topmost priority, he said. “I am continuously meeting with the heads of the departments of Punjab government to develop liaison with them for expeditious disposal of the complaints related to their departments. Overseas Pakistanis are an asset to this nation who play a pivotal role in the economy of the country,” he said. He directed the OPC officers to personally contact the complainants and monitor the progress on the complaints.