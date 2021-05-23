Duststorm hits city, plunges majority areas into darkness

LAHORE : A windstorm hit the city on Saturday night after which most of the city areas plunged into darkness as over 300 feeders of Lesco tripped due to windstorm and scattered rain.

Met officials said the wind’s speed was around 105 km per hour. Several tress fell on roads which blocked traffic. Met officials said a westerly wave was present in upper parts of the country.

In Lahore, maximum temperature fell down to 29C and minimum was 21C. They predicted similar weather and scattered rain in the city on Sunday (today).