Sahulat Bazaars to be set up in all cities

LAHORE : On the directions of Prime Minister to ensure availability of eatables at officially fixed rates, the Punjab government has decided to establish Sahulat Bazaars in all cities and issued instructions to the deputy commissioners to complete necessary arrangements in this regard.

The instructions were issued in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Punjab at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, especially flour, sugar and poultry etc.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the availability of flour, sugar, and other commodities at discounted rates in the Sahulat Bazaars would be ensured. He directed the officers to make Sahulat Bazaars functional at the tehsil level as early as possible. He said that the prices fixed by the government would be implemented as per the instructions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab.

Chief Secretary further said that the prices, demand and supply of food items in the open market should be closely monitored. He also issued orders for devising a mechanism to control the prices of poultry.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to provide the required facilities to the farmers for setting up platforms in the Sahulat Bazaars.

He said that farmers would be able to sell vegetables and fruits directly to consumers on these platforms. He remarked that the establishment of private agricultural markets should be encouraged to control the prices of fruits and vegetables effectively.

The Agriculture Secretary mentioned that his department had issued 42 licenses to the private sector for the establishment of fruits and vegetable markets.

The meeting was briefed that a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders is underway across the province and the authorities arrested 3099 persons, registered 2413 cases, besides imposing fines of Rs 98.6 million on violators. The officials also recovered thousands of sacks of sugar, wheat and flour during action against hoarders.

The administrative secretaries of agriculture and food, commissioner Lahore, CEO Urban Unit, director of food, and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas deputy commissioners participated through video link.