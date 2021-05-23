Families observe first anniversary of horrific PIA plane crash

Where should one start from? May 22 marks the first anniversary of the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK8303 crash that extinguished 97 lives as it went down.

A year on, on Saturday, the loved ones of the victims gathered in Karachi’s Model Colony, the neighbourhood where the plane had crashed. This is nearly how one must start this story. It would be unfair to choose the tale of one family over the others as the opening.

The grief of each of the families was heartbreaking, their sorrow manifest on their faces. One year down the line, they wanted to be heard and consoled like never before.

A semblance of normality has returned in the neighbourhood located near the Jinnah International Airport. The terror of that day — May 22, 2020 — just two days before Eidul Fitr, seems to have faded away.

But on the first anniversary of the tragedy, when the relatives of those 97 victims gathered in the neighbourhood’s Usman Ghani Park, located at a little distance from the site of the crash, Model Colony relived the terror of last year.

Face of patience

If the word ‘patience’ could have a human face, it would certainly belong to Huma Baig, who is still trying to come to terms with the loss of her only son, the charming 27-year-old Mirza Muhammad Wahid Baig.

Holding a picture of her son, she confidently gave interviews about him and the plane crash to all the media channels on Saturday, without a tear in her eyes.

After completing his education from Australia, Wahid got a job in Lahore. Huma clearly remembers that the price of the PIA’s PK8303 ticket to Karachi was Rs50,000, and how she had not wanted him to come back on Eid, but his father did.

“His father had said he would come, even if it was by road,” she recalled. “We weren’t mother and son, we were girlfriend and boyfriend. We used to fight. When he was around, I’d become a young girl. I used to force him to dance with me. He used to say, ‘Mom, behave!’”

She also recalled how the mother and son used to go on long drives to Sea View. She said that in the past one year she had investigated Wahid’s female friends to find out if he had broken someone’s heart, because she believes it would be a debt that he would have to pay in the afterlife. “Thankfully, everyone gave him a clean chit,” she said with a relaxed expression.

‘They are with us’

Irfanullah, in his late 60s, looking at the picture of his grandson Muhammad Alyan Waqas, said he used to cut his hairs. Azmat, another family member of one of the plane crash victims, grieved over his demise.

“No, they’re not dead. They are with us, just among us,” Irfanullah responded. Talking to The News, he shared the ordeal that his family had to go through after the plane crash.

His daughter Nida Waqas, along with her husband Muhammad Waqas Tariq, their daughter Aima Waqas and son Muhammad Alyan Waqas, had planned to surprise their family in Karachi by arriving there from Lahore — all four of them — before Eidul Fitr last year.

The couple did manage to surprise the family, but it turned out to be a heartbreaking and dreadful shock, as the parents and both their children perished in the plane crash.

“They wanted to surprise us by reaching home suddenly,” recalled Irfanullah, saying that they had contacted PIA after the incident and learnt that no other flight of the airline was scheduled to come to Karachi from Lahore.

The grandfather also recalled the ordeal they had to go through to recognise the bodies of his children and going through the DNA identification process, lamenting how the government and other authorities had not learnt from the mistakes committed after the plane crash.

Hurting, ignored

Syed Kashif Altaf lost his younger brother, sister-in-law and their two children in the plane crash. Last year, while he was on his way to the airport to receive his brother and his family, he saw thick smoke in the sky and thought that something had gone wrong. “One year later, we’re still going through a lot.”

Dr Mohsin, who had also lost his loved ones in the tragedy, lamented that neither Sindh Governor Imran Ismail nor any other government official or anyone from PIA or the Civil Aviation Authority had attended the first anniversary programme. “We personally invited the governor. He could’ve sent a representative to the event.”