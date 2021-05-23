JI concerned over Sindh govt’s school closure policy

Expressing concern over the Sindh government’s recent decision to extend the closure of schools till June 7, the Jamaat-e-Islami provincial education chapter on Saturday held an emergency meeting headed by its director Muhammad Azeem Siddiqui to discuss the situation of prolonged school closure.

After the meeting, Siddiqui and other JI leaders in a joint statement said that when business, transport, and office activities were resumed on May 17, there was no logic behind closing educational institutions till June 7.

Siddiqui demanded that the provincial government immediately reconsider its decision in favour of restoring educational activities in schools, colleges and varsities. The educational process was constantly being destroyed and the state was not paying any attention to it, he said.

He lamented that it had been more than a year now since the start of the pandemic but the government had not formulated any policy for educational institutions nor it formulated any action plan for the financial support of schools.

The JI leaders said the children who were not allowed to go to school were freely going out of their houses, playing on streets with friends and going to bazaars where businesses were open all day.

They remarked that the online education system was ineffective especially for schoolchildren. “How pre-primary or primary schoolchildren can take online classes if online education is not effective at the university level,” they asked.

They added that online education was too much expensive for the working families and the authorities had completely failed to collect statistics about online education. According to JI leaders, no data was available that provided evidence for the utility of online education for children.

The provincial government should make the report public if the education department had achieved any success in online schooling at public schools, the JI leaders said. The teachers of government schools were unable to give homework via WhatsApp and emails, they added.

The JI leaders said the number of out-of-school children would be increased as a result of government policies. They asked if anyone had formed a viable standard plan for online education at the provincial level.