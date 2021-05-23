Rangers arrest man involved in 25 robberies

The paramilitary force on Saturday arrested an alleged robber involved in over two dozen muggings and other robberies.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in Orangi Twon and arrested Muhammad Saleem, alleged to be involved in 25 robberies.

Investigations revealed that on March 13, 2021, the man along with his associate took away Rs100,000 and two cellphones from Noorani Nimko Shop, owned by Muhammad Hussain, in Aligarh Market. Later, a case was registered and Rangers personnel got CCTV footage, in which the face of the suspect was clearly visible.

Saleem admitted committing 15 robberies along with his associate Bilal. The two snatched 15 cellphones.