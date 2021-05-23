close
Sun May 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
May 23, 2021

Stray bullet injures man

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
May 23, 2021

A youth was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet in Frontier Colony on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the 22-year-old injured man, Zeeshan, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition out of danger.

The Pirabad police said he was injured by the stray bullet when he was standing outside his house.

Latest News

More From Karachi