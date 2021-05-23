Stray bullet injures man

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A youth was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet in Frontier Colony on Saturday.
Rescuers transported the 22-year-old injured man, Zeeshan, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition out of danger.
The Pirabad police said he was injured by the stray bullet when he was standing outside his house.