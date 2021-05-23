Dyche doesn’t see summer exit for Tarkowski

LONDON: Sean Dyche expects James Tarkowski to remain a Burnley player next season. The twice-capped England defender was the subject of offers from Leicester and West Ham last summer, and is entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

Tarkowski, 28, revealed last year he had rejected new terms from Burnley feeling the wages on offer did not reflect his true value, but the Clarets appear willing to let his contract run down over the next 12 months rather than cash in now given his importance in their Premier League survival this season.

“We have open lines of communication with him and his agent, as we do with all the players, and as far as I’m concerned he’s a Burnley player,” Dyche said. “Contractual situations are private and personal, or they should be, they’re often not, but he’s been fantastic.”

Dyche has been promised money to spend this summer by chairman Alan Pace, while the new ownership group should leave the manager in an even stronger position to resist offers for key players.

“He knows my thoughts on his future here, he knows I want him here,” Dyche added. “He knows his contract is where it is, everyone knows that, but he’ll be here as far as I’m concerned, it’s simple. If someone wants to write a cheque for an immeasurable amount then that might be different, but at the moment he’s a Burnley player and he’s done very well again for us this season. He’s a quality player.”