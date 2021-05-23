Helping Gaza

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The people of Palestine are living in a hellhole. Israeli airstrikes have damaged Gaza’s infrastructure. It would be appreciated if PM Imran Khan created an international bank account for the people of Palestine. Pakistanis can be asked to donate money that can be used for rescue and relief activities in Pakistan. At present, the people there need our assistance and we must come forward to help them.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore