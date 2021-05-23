Cases of street crimes are on the rise in the city of Karachi. The new target for snatchers is laptops. Many people have a separate laptop bag which is easily identifiable. Robbers have their hiding spots near offices and universities to snatch such bags. There is a thriving market for stolen laptops and mobile phones, and these robbers get a good deal on these important and expensive electronic gadgets. A rise in such crimes has created a wave of fear among students and workers. The authorities need to look into this situation and make sure that they catch these robbers on an urgent basis.

Humra Tahir

Karachi