Sindh extends virus curbs for two weeks as infections rise

KARACHI: The Sindh province on Saturday opted to maintain coronavirus restrictions already in place for another two weeks as Covid infections more than doubled across the province following Eid festivities.

According to Geo News, the decision was made during a meeting of the coronavirus taskforce, which was led by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Provincial ministers, medical experts, police officials and others were in the meeting.

According to the Sindh Chief Minister’s spokesperson, it was decided that tourist spots, beaches and amusement parks will remain closed for another two weeks. Walking tracks, however, will be kept open in Sindh.

Beginning tomorrow (Monday), businesses will remain open till 6pm. All wedding halls in the province will remain closed, as will indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants. Takeaways will be allowed.

It was decided in the meeting that intercity transport will run with 50 per cent passengers and any violation in intercity transport restrictions would be penalised.

According to the spokesperson, the decision to open schools in the province would be taken after the situation improves. In addition to this, the education minister was asked to get teachers vaccinated.

The Sindh health secretary, while briefing the officials, said that 13.97 per cent of cases in the province were reported from Karachi from May 15 to 21, 10.83 per cent from Hyderabad and 5.40 per cent from other districts.

According to the weekly report on test positivity, Karachi has 15 per cent in District East, 13 per cent in Central, 10 per cent in Malir and West each. Hyderabad’s positivity was 11 per cent, while Sukkur’s was 8 per cent.

Two-hundred-thirteen patients have died from the virus in the last 30 days, out of which 164 patients were on the ventilator and 26 patients died at home.

A total of 24,299 samples were tested in Sindh in which 2,136 new cases were reported in the 24 hours leading to Saturday. Health Minister Azra Pechuho told the meeting that 2,076 cases were reported on May 19 and 2,136 on May 21.

The development came as Pakistan once again saw coronavirus cases exceeding the 4,000 mark. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 88 people died, while 4,007 more people tested Covid positive on May 21. There were 4,819 patients admitted across the country, more than 537 of whom were on ventilators. Ventilators use also remained high despite the government’s easing of curbs, with Multan registering 70 per cent occupancy, followed by Lahore 51 per cent, Bahawalpur 42 per cent and Peshawar 33 per cent.

Oxygen beds were similarly high in Multan, at 62 per cent, followed by Swabi 48 per cent, Gujranwala 45 per cent and Peshawar 41 per cent.

Active infections in Pakistan stood at 63,436, with a major portion of them coming from Sindh, 24,299. Punjab came in a close second with 23,152. A total of 897,468 cases detected so far, while deaths are 20,177.