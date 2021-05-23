One dead in Amsterdam stabbings, no terror link seen

Amsterdam: Dutch police were on Saturday investigating a spate of stabbings in Amsterdam in which one person died and four were injured, but said there were no indications of terrorism.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene after the attacks happened late on Friday in an area of bars and restaurants near the capital’s museum quarter, police said.

"The police is conducting an extensive investigation into the various incidents and the circumstances," Amsterdam police said in a statement.

"The investigation team led by the Public Prosecution Service is keeping all options open, but at the moment has no direct indications that there is a terrorist motive."

The Netherlands’ terror threat level remained unchanged after the incident, broadcaster RTL Nieuws said.