Sun May 23, 2021
AFP
May 23, 2021

Social media firms told to shut ‘Indian variant’ posts

World

New Delhi: India’s government has ordered social media platforms to take down content that refers to the "Indian variant" of the coronavirus.

The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India last year and has been blamed for much of a devastating Covid-19 wave that has battered South Asian nations in recent weeks. It has spread to Britain and at least 43 other countries, where "Indian variant" has become a widely used term.

The government order, sent Friday by the electronics and information technology ministry, highlighted government sensitivity to accusations that it has mishandled the new surge.

The ministry cited previous calls to curb "false news and misinformation" about the pandemic on social media as a basis for the order.

It argued that the World Health Organisation did not link any country to the B.1.617 variant.

