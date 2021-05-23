close
Sun May 23, 2021
Pacquiao says he’ll fight Errol Spence in August

Sports

LOS ANGELES: Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao said Friday he’ll fight unbeaten unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence in Las Vegas in August.

The 42-year-old legend will be fighting for the first time since he beat Keith Thurman in July 2019 for the WBA welterweight title.

He revealed his plans with a Twitter post of a promotional poster for the bout captioned “Pacquiao v Spence, August 21, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada”.

