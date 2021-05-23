Narine and Bravo available for PSL

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: West Indies’ T20 stars Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo have shown availability to play in the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Six.
Off-spinner Narine has communicated his availability to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is ready to come to Abu Dhabi. All-rounder Bravo will be available for some matches.
According to some reports, Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan and Mahmudullah, Australia’s Ben Cutting, Usman Khwaja and Joe Burns, and South Africa’s George Linde have pulled out of the competition.