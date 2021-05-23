Notices served on officials in PSB DG appointment case

ISLAMABAD: Notices were served on the defendants after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PCB) Mansoor Ahmad who has pleaded that he was not considered for the post of the Director General which according to him was a violation of the court’s order.

Mansoor through his counsel Naeem Bokhari said that new rules were formulated to appoint the Director General, which was contempt of the court.

The applicant pleaded that his “genuine case” was not considered for the post.

The Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC), secretary IPC, and secretary Establishment Division have been made parties in the plea.